Where To Watch Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team : South Africa will be upbeat with confidence as they face Australia in the 2nd ODI to secure a series win on Friday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. One of the crucial aspects of the previous game was how well Keshav Maharaj bowled against the visitors.

Notably, Maharaj picked up a five-wicket haul by giving just 33 runs in his spell. Apart from captain Mitchell Marsh, all Australian batters found it difficult to adjust to a wicket that stayed low and provided ample opportunity for spinners.

Maharaj also became the number one ODI bowler as per the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. Batters like Aiden Markram, captain Temba Bavuma set up South Africa well in the 1st innings to set Australia a difficult target of 297. Nevertheless, Australia will be under pressure in a do-or-die contest in Mackay.

Where To Watch AUS vs SL 2nd ODI Telecast In India, Your Country

When and where to Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd ODI?

Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22. The match will begin at 10 AM IST.

Where to watch the Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming in India?

Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket 2nd ODI Live Telecast on TV in India?

Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Australia - Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

South Africa - SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport Grandstand. Live Streaming - DStv app.

England - TNT Sports 1, Live Streaming - Discovery+.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius