BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Litton Das-led Bangladesh will host West Indies in a three-match T20I series with the first game taking place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Both teams have been at their lowest as they are coming into the match with series defeats, respectively. Windies recently suffered a T20I series against associate nation Nepal 2-1, which stunned the cricketing world.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were underwhelming in their previous series as the Bangla Tigers faced defeats in T20Is against Afghanistan in a 3-match series; however, they scripted a stunning comeback, ending the tour with a 3-0 ODI win.

BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live in Your Country, India?

When will the BAN vs WI 1st T20I match in Chattogram start?

The BAN vs WI 1st T20I match will begin at 5:30 PM IST, while the toss has been scheduled at 5:00 PM IST.

Where will the BAN vs WI 1st T20I match take place?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I will take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Where To Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team in India?

The 1st T20I between the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team will not be televised live. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.