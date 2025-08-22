In a major development, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is likely to be inducted into the Senior Selection Committee responsible which is currently chaired by AjitAgarkar - a report stated. As per a release by the BCCI (Board Of Cricket Control in India), applications have been invited for two posts in the panel. It has not been specified in the post that the candidates are required from which zones; however, the two members are likely to be from Central and South Zones, the report in Cricbuzz confirmed.

The deadline to submit applications is September 10, as per the BCCI release.

The report further stated that Ojha shall replace S Sharath from the South zone, as the latter has completed his term. Former India opener SS Das represents the Central zone currently.

Also Read: AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates

"S Sharath, from the South, has completed his term, and the perception is that Pragyan Ojha, a former India international, will replace him. It is still not clear who will represent the Central zone and who will be replaced. In the current committee, SS Das and Subrato Banerjee have both represented both East zones in their playing days," the report said.