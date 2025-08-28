Bengaluru Stampede : Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first-ever IPL trophy since the inception of the tournament in 2008. However, their celebrations were short-lived after a stampede occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a victory celebration was bound to take place. For the first time in three months, RCB addressed the stampede in which 11 people lost their lives, along with 75 people injured.

In a passionate social media post, the franchise expressed grief for the incident that happened a day after they beat Punjab Kings in the final.

The franchise captioned, "That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.

Also Read: Shami suspects Kohli for his 'Lala' nickname

"RCB's social media post in full:

"Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you!

𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲.

The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief.

This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything.

That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.

In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in.

That’s how 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦 came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans.

A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans.

We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care.

To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka.

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦. And we always will."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@royalchallengers.bengaluru)

RCB Responsible For Stampede?

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw has a new gf? pic goes viral

Earlier, a two-person bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) observed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to be "responsible" for the gathering of "about three to five lakhs people" outside their home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.