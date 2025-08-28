India's premier fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, has been a match-winner for the side with spectacular performances over the years. Often being referred to as 'Lala' by the teammates on the field, Shami revealed that he has no idea who gave him that nickname in the first place. However, after some deliberations, Shami suspected it is the doing of former India captain Virat Kohli.

While speaking on an event, Shami said that the nickname has struck with him and even newcomers have started calling him 'Lala'. Shami wondered if it could be because of his weight. “I also do not know when it became permanent," he said in an interview with News24. ‘It’s Virat’s doing. He only does such things. I was just thinking, one day, what kind of a name is Lala? Even Shahid Afridi had that name. But I did not understand why I had this name. Am I fat? There are people who do jewelry work who are called lala, but I don’t do that as well. I am not fat either. But when you come to the team, you get some names. If you try to argue about it, they irritate you more in the team. So I let it be," he added.