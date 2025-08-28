One of the most revered festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi, was celebrated on Wednesday across the nation. Cricketer Prithvi Shaw also took to social media to share how he celebrated the festival. The batter, who is often criticised for his off-field demeanour, gave fans something to rave about his pictures. Notably, Shaw was spotted on social media alongside social media influencer Akriti Agarwal. Shaw posted a couple of pictures with both of them standing next to Lord Ganesh's idol.

Fans expressed their amazement at the pictures as they filled the comments section underneath the post. Check out the pictures: View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7) Shaw has been in exceptional form after he began his fresh stint with Maharashtra during the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. Notably, he scored a hundred in 122 balls, which included 14 fours and a maximum.

Interestingly, Shaw made a switch from Mumbai Cricket Association to Maharashtra recently. Prithvi Shaw On Right Track: Maharashtra Chief Selector Maharashtra chief selector Akshay Darekar expressed faith in Shaw's ability. “Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He is focused and keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously,” Darekar was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer,” Shaw said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years.”

The Indian opener has smashed a hundred and a half century in his four outings. "We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. He is hungry to score big runs. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances," said Darekar.