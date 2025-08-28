After hanging up his boots, Indian Test batting great Cheteshwar Pujara is now looking to stay involved in the sport he loves, including coaching or joining the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in the following stage of his cricketing journey.

The Test legend offered a glimpse into his future plans, highlighting the importance of traditional Test match batting. "I've enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I'll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I'll be open to it," Pujara told news agency PTI. ALSO READ: Should India Play Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami's Straight-Forward Response Goes Viral The 37-year-old reminisced about his most memorable moments, talking about his illustrious 103-Test career, which saw him amass over 7,000 runs. "I haven't genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity which arises, I'll try and take a call then...I've mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game. So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I'll be more than happy to do so," he added.