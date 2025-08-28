- By Gurmeet Batra
After hanging up his boots, Indian Test batting great Cheteshwar Pujara is now looking to stay involved in the sport he loves, including coaching or joining the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in the following stage of his cricketing journey.
The Test legend offered a glimpse into his future plans, highlighting the importance of traditional Test match batting.
"I've enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I'll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I'll be open to it," Pujara told news agency PTI.
The 37-year-old reminisced about his most memorable moments, talking about his illustrious 103-Test career, which saw him amass over 7,000 runs.
"I haven't genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity which arises, I'll try and take a call then...I've mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game. So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I'll be more than happy to do so," he added.
Pujara, a stalwart of traditional batting, acknowledges that the game has changed, with modern batters progressively adopting an aggressive mindset.
"I don't think I am sad. I still feel that even in the current era, there is scope for a classical Test match player. But times have changed. One needs to move on with the time," he said.
"And if I had to tell anything to a young player, I would definitely say that you should choose playing all three formats of this game because we are seeing more white ball cricket now," he added.
Pujara points to the increasing dependence on Indian Premier League (IPL) and ODI form as a major factor in the changing approach, as the selection is often based on performances in these formats.
"So when you perform well in white ball cricket, you are automatically given a chance to represent the Indian Test team. And that's why their game is on the aggressive side," he explained.