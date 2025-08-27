R Ashwin Retirement From IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin called curtains on his stellar IPL career on Wednesday. With this announcement, he also bid adieu to his association with CSK (Chennai Super Kings) as a player. Notably, Ashwin became a household name in India after his exploits in the franchise, which fast-tracked his entry into the international side.

Honouring the association with Ashwin, CSK posted rich tributes calling him 'Chepauk's own' and 'The Beautiful Spinner'.

"Chepauk's own. The carrom-ball thiruppura-sundaran (the beautiful spinner)!" CSK wrote.

"From your first run-ups in Yellove on the dusty tracks of Anbuden to absolute spin domination in the world's grandest arenas, you've given us everything. You've pillared our legacy and made Fortress Chepauk roar like no other!

"You truly have the streets, Ashwin!"

CSK also posted a special poster remembering his contribution to the franchise, which featured a giant image of Ashwin plastered across the stands of the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"The journey that began as a Super King, ends as a Super King. Forever a lion, forever one of us," the franchise added.

Thank you for the Yellovely memories, Ash! #ThankYouAsh #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/kmfC0FVgwF — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 27, 2025

Every Ending Have A New Start: Ashwin

Ashwin thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL for all the "wonderful memories" and relationships built over the years.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly, the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," Ashwin wrote on X.