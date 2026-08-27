Dev Chaudhary was picked by New Delhi Tigers under this provision. The team, which has managed just one win from 10 matches in the eight-team league, currently sits at the bottom of the table. Dev was used as an opening batter in two matches.

Under the rule, a player was required to have played at least five matches in the DDCA league to be eligible.

Following the controversy, the DDCA has decided to review the rule that allowed each franchise to add three players of its choice to the squad after the auction.

The controversy surrounding Dev Chaudhary in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) has raised serious questions over the selection process and rules of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Against South Delhi Superstarz, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck, while against West Delhi Lions, he scored 16 runs off 24 balls.

Questions were also raised over his batting approach in the latter match, particularly after he played five consecutive dot balls against a spinner during the powerplay.

The biggest question is what was the basis for selecting a player who was not part of the auction?

DDCA Apex Council member and senior advocate Shyam Sharma claimed that he had opposed the rule earlier and had warned that the requirement of playing just five league matches could be misused.

According to him, while the Dev Chaudhary case has now come to light, there is also a possibility that several other players may have made it into teams based on recommendations.

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Questions have also been raised about Dev's cricketing credentials. It has been reported that he had previously appeared for Delhi Under-19 trials.

According to a club source, he played a few league matches for Sporting Club, but his performances were not satisfactory and he was not called back.

New Delhi Tigers are coached by Dronacharya Award winner Rajkumar Sharma. DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said that the rule would be reviewed after the conclusion of the tournament.