India batter Devdutt Padikkal has been making headlines after smashing a century in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. The Karnataka-born batter knows better than most that one big innings does not guarantee a long run in the Indian Test team.

Padikkal, who smashed 167 runs in the first innings in the Test series opener he Karnataka batter could easily have spoken about securing his place in the side. Instead, Padikkal kept his answer simple. For him, the equation is straightforward: keep scoring runs whenever the opportunity comes his way, and the rest will take care of itself.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: India Move Within Sight Of Victory, Need 6 Wickets To Win As Sri Lanka Reach 84/4 At Stumps On Day 4 “I don’t think those kinds of conversations (long run at No. 3) take place. It’s important that whenever you get that opportunity, you have to take it. I don’t really go looking for those conversations.” How Padikkal included in India's playing XI for 1st Test? Padikkal’s return has come at a crucial time. He got his chance in the playing XI after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from a toe injury, meaning the opportunity was not necessarily his to begin with. But once he got it, the left-hander made sure it was impossible to ignore him.

His 167 in the first innings was the standout performance of India’s batting effort, while he added another 44 in the second innings as India built a huge target for Sri Lanka. ALSO READ: David Warner Slapped With Hefty Fine After Pleading Guilty To Drink Driving Offence In Australia Yet Padikkal is not looking too far ahead. “I don’t really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that because in modern day cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things. It’s a highly result-driven business. Whenever you go out there, you are expected to perform.

“If you are not doing that, you are always on the line in terms of your performance, your job or whatever it may be. I think for me, whenever I go out there, I try to score runs. If I am doing that, I am sure I will play more games,” he said.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 India moved firmly towards victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka after a strong bowling effort left the hosts struggling at 84/4 at the end of Day 4 on Tuesday. Set a daunting target of 372, Sri Lanka still need another 288 runs on the final day. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31, while first-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha was batting on 25 when play ended. India had earlier been bowled out for 193 in their second innings, but the total was more than enough to put Sri Lanka under serious pressure.