Australia's stylish batter David Warner has been slapped with an Aus$1,500 fine and ordered to use a vehicle breathalyser interlock after admitting to drink driving. The 39-year-old former Australia opener pleaded guilty last month to a “middle range” drink-driving offence.

Police stopped Warner in April after he reportedly pulled over before reaching a random breath-testing site while driving a van. He was then breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station.

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At Sydney’s Waverley Local Court on Tuesday, Judge Clare Farnan formally convicted Warner and handed down the fine, according to the court’s sentencing record.

Australian cricket star David Warner has been fined and will need an interlock device installed in his car after being convicted for drink driving. He blew more than twice the legal limit in April, and his captaincy for the Sydney Thunder is now in doubt. #davidwarner pic.twitter.com/htf5pLrF1z — Naqeeb Hussain (@Passdarg) August 18, 2026

Warner must also hold an “interlock” licence for 12 months. This means he will have to use a breathalyser device fitted to his vehicle, which prevents the engine from starting if alcohol is detected on his breath.

His lawyer, Awais Ahmad, described Warner’s decision to drive as “impaired, impulsive and frankly foolish decision-making”, according to ABC.