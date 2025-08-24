Asia Cup 2025: Just a few days before Asia Cup 2025, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has chosen to pull out as the title sponsor of the Men in Blue, as per NDTV. This news has come in after the 'Promotion and Regulations of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' was passed in the Parliament, which led to gaming platforms like Dream11 getting banned in the country. Although the BCCI and Dream11 haven't said anything officially about this deal, speculations are rife that the fantasy sports platform doesn't want to continue this deal.

There are high chances that Dream11 won't be the title sponsor for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side during the continental tournament.

Devajit Saikia, who is the secretary of the BCCI, has reckoned that they would be following the laws of this country.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia was quoted as saying to NDTV.

The BCCI is also planning to send invitations for new bids for their jersey sponsorship rights.

If the BCCI fails to have a new sponsorship before the continental tournament begins next month, then the Men in Blue would be participating in the Asia Cup 2025 without a title sponsor.

Dream11 collaborated with the BCCI way back in 2023 and had signed a deal of a whopping amount of Rs 358 crore, which consists of Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore in away matches.

As far as the Asia Cup 2025 is concerned, it will begin on 9th September and will end on 28th. The matches of the upcoming continental tournament would be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

BCCI had revealed a 15-member team for this tournament earlier this week, along with a list of five reserved players. Suryakumar Yadav would be leading the team from the front, and Shubman Gill would be the vice-captain.