In Anuj Rawat's captaincy, East Delhi Riders during the ongoing season of the Delhi Premier League have won five matches of the seven that they have played till now and are lying in second position in the points table. Rawat, as a batter, has been in sublime form too.

He has scored 232 runs after playing in seven matches at a staggering average of 46.40 and a brilliant strike rate of 184.13, which also includes three half-centuries under his kitty. He didn't feature in a single match for the Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025, but he has played in 24 IPL matches, where he has scored 318 runs at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 119.10. During an exclusive interview with the Daily Jagran, Anuj talked about his red ball aspirations, his sublime form during the ongoing DPL 2, and much more. Excerpts: Q. What has been the team environment given that you are having such a good season till now? Anuj: Right from the start of the season, one thing that was very important for me as a captain was that the bonding between the players and the atmosphere of the team should be very light. I think that is the key that has made us through.

Q. In the match against West Delhi, after Akhil conceded 21 runs in the penultimate over, what was the chat with Ashish to save the game? Anuj: I think I just told him to look into my eye. Right before every delivery, just look into my eye because as a wicker-keeper, I know what the opponent batter was going to do. So, it was very important for me to have that communication and tell him where he should bowl, and he followed that and won the game for us.

Q. How do you, as a captain, handle a talent like Arpit Rana? Anuj: I think I have seen him for a very long time. I have known him for the past six to seven years, and I know how much he is, and right now he is batting brilliantly, and he has bowled as well. I think moving ahead in this tournament, you'll see his bowling skills as well, and a player like him is very important.

Q. Your captaincy has been praised a lot. So did you always have captaincy aspirations? Anuj: To be honest, yes, I think this comes naturally to me because I have played under a lot of captains and learning small small things from each captain. I think that helped me to maintain that environment and bonding between the players, and I think I will give the credit to them as well.