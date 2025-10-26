- By Namrata Vijay
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
ENG vs NZ 1st ODI: England skipper Harry Brook scored his career-best innings against New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. He came in to bat when the visitors were reeling at 5/3, and it was 56/6 in the 12th over, and he had put up a fight and held the innings from one end along with Jamie Overton.
Brook had scored a brilliant knock of 135 runs off 101 balls, in which he had hit nine fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 133, and Overton had scored a gritty knock of 46 runs.
The visitors posted a respectable target of 223 runs after getting skittled out in the 36th over. Brook's innings was 60.53 percent of the team's target, and that was the most for England in one innings, surpassing the tally of Robin Smith's. He had scored an unbeaten knock of 167 runs, which was 60.28 percent of the target of 277/5 against Australia way back in 1993.
Brook is lying in the 12th position on the list, which is topped by Viv Richards.
Players with the highest percentage of runs in a completed innings in men’s ODIs
|Player
|Runs
|Total
|% Of Runs
|Inns
|Country
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Viv Richards
|189*
|272/9
|69.48
|1
|West Indies
|v England
|Manchester
|31 May 1984
|David Warner
|94
|141
|66.66
|1
|Australia
|v Zimbabwe
|Townsville
|3 Sep 2022
|Kapil Dev
|175*
|266/8
|65.78
|1
|India
|v Zimbabwe
|Tunbridge Wells
|18 Jun 1983
|Rohit Sharma
|264
|404/5
|65.34
|1
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens
|13 Nov 2014
|Tony Ura
|151
|235
|64.25
|1
|P.N.G.
|v Ireland
|Harare
|6 Mar 2018
|Jaskaran Malhotra
|173*
|271/9
|63.83
|1
|U.S.A.
|v P.N.G.
|Al Amerat
|9 Sep 2021
|Andrew Jones
|47
|74
|63.51
|1
|New Zealand
|v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|1 May 1990
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|189
|299/5
|63.21
|1
|Sri Lanka
|v India
|Sharjah
|29 Oct 2000
|Scott Styris
|141
|225
|62.66
|2
|New Zealand
|v Sri Lanka
|Bloemfontein
|10 Feb 2003
|Charles Coventry
|194*
|312/8
|62.17
|1
|Zimbabwe
|v Bangladesh
|Bulawayo
|16 Aug 2009
|Damien Martyn
|116*
|191
|60.73
|1
|Australia
|v New Zealand
|Auckland
|3 Mar 2000
|Harry Brook
|135
|223
|60.53
|1
|England
|v New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|26 Oct 2025
|Ed Joyce
|160*
|265/5
|60.37
|1
|Ireland
|v Afghanistan
|Belfast
|19 Jul 2016
|Martin Guptill
|237*
|393/6
|60.3
|1
|New Zealand
|v West Indies
|Wellington
|21 Mar 2015
|Robin Smith
|167*
|277/5
|60.28
|1
|England
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|21 May 1993
Brook was the last batter to be dismissed. Mitchell Santner took his wicket in the 36th over as Brook mistimed a slow sweep and the ball went towards deep square leg. He also got a standing ovation from the fans.