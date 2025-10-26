ENG vs NZ 1st ODI: England skipper Harry Brook scored his career-best innings against New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. He came in to bat when the visitors were reeling at 5/3, and it was 56/6 in the 12th over, and he had put up a fight and held the innings from one end along with Jamie Overton.

Brook had scored a brilliant knock of 135 runs off 101 balls, in which he had hit nine fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 133, and Overton had scored a gritty knock of 46 runs. The visitors posted a respectable target of 223 runs after getting skittled out in the 36th over. Brook's innings was 60.53 percent of the team's target, and that was the most for England in one innings, surpassing the tally of Robin Smith's. He had scored an unbeaten knock of 167 runs, which was 60.28 percent of the target of 277/5 against Australia way back in 1993.

Brook is lying in the 12th position on the list, which is topped by Viv Richards. Players with the highest percentage of runs in a completed innings in men's ODIs Player Runs Total % Of Runs Inns Country Opposition Ground Date Viv Richards 189* 272/9 69.48 1 West Indies v England Manchester 31 May 1984 David Warner 94 141 66.66 1 Australia v Zimbabwe Townsville 3 Sep 2022 Kapil Dev 175* 266/8 65.78 1 India v Zimbabwe Tunbridge Wells 18 Jun 1983 Rohit Sharma 264 404/5 65.34 1 India v Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 13 Nov 2014 Tony Ura 151 235 64.25 1 P.N.G. v Ireland Harare 6 Mar 2018 Jaskaran Malhotra 173* 271/9 63.83 1 U.S.A. v P.N.G. Al Amerat 9 Sep 2021 Andrew Jones 47 74 63.51 1 New Zealand v Pakistan Sharjah 1 May 1990 Sanath Jayasuriya 189 299/5 63.21 1 Sri Lanka v India Sharjah 29 Oct 2000 Scott Styris 141 225 62.66 2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Bloemfontein 10 Feb 2003 Charles Coventry 194* 312/8 62.17 1 Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Bulawayo 16 Aug 2009 Damien Martyn 116* 191 60.73 1 Australia v New Zealand Auckland 3 Mar 2000 Harry Brook 135 223 60.53 1 England v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 26 Oct 2025 Ed Joyce 160* 265/5 60.37 1 Ireland v Afghanistan Belfast 19 Jul 2016 Martin Guptill 237* 393/6 60.3 1 New Zealand v West Indies Wellington 21 Mar 2015 Robin Smith 167* 277/5 60.28 1 England v Australia Birmingham 21 May 1993 Brook was the last batter to be dismissed. Mitchell Santner took his wicket in the 36th over as Brook mistimed a slow sweep and the ball went towards deep square leg. He also got a standing ovation from the fans.