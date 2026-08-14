Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury scare just days before the start of their three-match Test series against England.

Pakistan are currently preparing for the series after completing their two-Test tour against the West Indies. The first Test against England is scheduled to begin on August 19 in Leeds.

Babar was injured while playing a three-day warm-up game against the PCC Select XI. He was batting on five runs when a quick delivery struck his right hand.

The ball hit Babar’s gloves hard, leaving him in obvious pain. The Pakistan captain immediately dropped his bat and took off his gloves to check his hand. The team physio then came onto the field to assess the injury.

ALSO READ: 'Get Off The Wicket': Mitchell Starc's On-Field Verbal Spat With Bangladesh Star In 1st Test Goes Viral, Watch VIDEO Babar was unable to continue his innings and had to retire hurt. His condition will now be closely monitored ahead of the Test series against England. The clip of incident went viral on the social media, here is the video

🚨 VERY BAD SCENES FOR PAKISTAN 🚨



Babar Azam has been hit on his hand once again while facing the bowler in the warm-up match.



He walked off the field after the blow.



Hopefully, it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/B77COzaQVF — Mian Ahmad (@aHmADmIaN150) August 14, 2026 Why Babar Azam’s Injury Is A Concern For Pakistan? Babar’s injury comes at an important time for Pakistan. The team has recently regained some confidence in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle after beating the West Indies in their previous series. Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory in Port of Spain to complete a 2-0 series win. Babar played an important role in that success and was named Player of the Series after producing several useful knocks.