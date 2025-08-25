DPL 2025: India's star fast bowler Harshit Rana has bounced back to form during the ongoing DPL and has called it the best preparation for the Asia Cup 2025, which is all set to begin from next month. Rana was last seen in action during the India A series against England Lions. He last represented India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.

“I've maintained my form and training. In the past three weeks, I have engaged in 12-13 T20 games, keeping my skills sharp with the DPL (Delhi Premier League) underway, along with rigorous team practice sessions,” Rana was quoted as saying to PTI.

He also revealed that he was looking forward to playing with Jasprit Bumrah once again. Since Bumrah would be available throughout the continental tournament after getting his workload managed during the Test series against England, where he played in just three Test matches, Rana talked about the impact Bumrah has in the side.

"Words can't capture what Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bhai contributes. Playing alongside him simplifies the game; his presence alleviates pressure on the rest of us. I focus on maintaining composure. Wearing the India jersey is always an invigorating experience, and the quality of our bowling unit boosts my morale. I strive to give my best without dwelling too much on the outcomes," he said.

Harshit might be a part of the Indian team, but his position in India's playing XI for all matches hasn't been confirmed for the upcoming continental tournament. Jasprit Bumrah would be spearheading India's pace attack along with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. Rana, who made his debut in this format against England earlier this year, had registered figures of 3/33 and is well aware of the fact that he would have to face a practical hurdle to earn a spot in the playing XI.