As the ICC Women's ODI World Cup approaches, a trophy tour around the city of Indore's historic and most scenic places, including the likes of Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Hall, Central Museum, Sirpur Lake and Pitra Parvat. Notably, the tournament is set to begin at September 30 with Indore hosting five matches of the marquee tournament.

One of the main highlights of the five-day tour was its visit to schools across Indore. Students greeted the trophy with guards of honour, participated in cricket-themed games and quizzes and won exclusive ICC merchandise and gifts bringing the spirit of the World Cup into the classroom. Check out the pictures here:

The tour will continue its journey across select cities in India and Sri Lanka, with Mumbai as its next stop.

As per the media release, "the tour aims to give thousands of fans the opportunity to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global showpiece. The tour will continue its journey across select cities in India and Sri Lanka, with Mumbai as its next stop."