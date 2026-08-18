Sri Lanka suffered a major injury scare on Day 4 of the first Test against India at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday after veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal was forced off the field with a neck and right shoulder injury.

Chandimal was subsequently taken to hospital for precautionary scans, leaving the hosts concerned about his availability for the remainder of the Test and the upcoming fixtures. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka Suffers Big Blow As Superstar Rushed To Hospital After Injury During Galle Test Dinesh Chandimal Suffers Injury While Saving Boundary The incident occurred during the fourth over of India's second innings. India batter KL Rahul played a sweep shot towards the deep backward-square-leg region, with Chandimal sprinting across the field before throwing himself into a dive in an attempt to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary.

Although Chandimal managed to save runs, he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder and appeared to hurt his neck during the fall. The 36-year-old immediately showed signs of discomfort and remained on the ground as Sri Lanka's medical staff rushed towards him.

Chandimal was assessed by the Sri Lankan team physiotherapist and doctor before leaving the field. Sri Lanka Cricket later confirmed that he had been taken to hospital for a precautionary scan. Sri Lanka Await Scan Results At this stage, there is no indication that Chandimal has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test. The scans are expected to determine the extent of the injury and provide clarity on whether he will be able to return to the field.

The injury is nevertheless a significant concern for Sri Lanka, particularly given Chandimal's experience and importance to the team's batting unit. He had already contributed with the bat during the Test before the injury occurred. India In Command In Galle The injury comes at a difficult time for Sri Lanka, who are under considerable pressure in the opening Test. India posted a massive 462 in their first innings, powered by Devdutt Padikkal's 167, before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 to concede a 178-run first-innings deficit. India then strengthened their position in the second innings, leaving Sri Lanka with a significant task to keep themselves in the contest. The hosts had already endured a challenging Test with their batting order under pressure against India's spin attack. Losing an experienced campaigner like Chandimal, even temporarily, could further complicate Sri Lanka's efforts. ALSO READ: Australia Make Big Change After Bangladesh Defeat, Drop Weatherald for Renshaw What Happens Next For Chandimal? Chandimal's immediate priority will be the results of his scans. Sri Lanka's medical team will assess the extent of the neck and shoulder problem before deciding whether he can return to the field. For now, the injury is being treated as precautionary, and no official ruling has been made on Chandimal's availability. With India holding the advantage in Galle, Sri Lanka will be hoping the scans do not reveal a serious problem and that their experienced batter can make a return as soon as possible.