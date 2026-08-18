Rishabh Pant added another remarkable chapter to his Test career on Tuesday, becoming the fastest batter in history to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket during India’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Pant reached the feat on Day 4 of the opening Test, becoming only the fourth batter overall to smash 100 sixes in the longest format. More significantly, he surpassed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist’s record to claim the fastest-to-100 sixes milestone.

The achievement is another reflection of Pant’s extraordinary attacking approach in Test cricket, where he has consistently combined conventional wicketkeeping skills with aggressive strokeplay. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka Suffers Big Blow As Superstar Rushed To Hospital After Injury During Galle Test Pant Reaches 100 Sixes In 51st Test Pant completed his 100th Test six in his 51st Test match, achieving the landmark considerably quicker than Gilchrist. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter had entered the Galle Test on 97 sixes and needed only three maximums to reach the historic mark. He had already established himself as one of Test cricket’s most prolific six-hitters before arriving in Sri Lanka. Maximum number 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in Test Cricket for Rishabh Pant! 💥



He becomes the first #TeamIndia batter to reach that special milestone in men's cricket 🫡🫡



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/24yVuJ7FzX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2026 Pant's achievement also makes him the first Indian batter to reach 100 sixes in Test cricket. Adam Gilchrist’s Record Broken Before Pant’s achievement, Gilchrist was the benchmark for reaching 100 Test sixes among wicketkeeper-batters.

Gilchrist finished his celebrated Test career with 100 sixes, having played 137 innings. Pant has now matched the Australian legend's overall six tally while doing so in significantly fewer matches. The comparison between the two attacking wicketkeeper-batters has been a recurring feature of Pant's Test career. Pant's aggressive batting style has often drawn comparisons with Gilchrist, and overtaking him for this particular record adds another statistical distinction to that debate.

Fourth Batter To Join Elite 100-Sixes Club Pant is now part of an extremely exclusive group of Test batters to have hit at least 100 sixes. The list is headed by Ben Stokes, while Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist are the other players to have previously crossed the century mark for sixes. Pant has now become the fourth member of the club. What makes Pant’s achievement particularly notable is the rate at which he has reached the milestone. Unlike the other members of the group, Pant has accumulated his 100 sixes in only 51 Tests. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: India Take Control As Sri Lanka Trail By 178 Runs After Stumps On Day 3 Pant’s Record Comes Amid Strong India Position The milestone came as India continued to hold the advantage in the first Test at Galle. India made 462 in their first innings, with Devdutt Padikkal producing a career-best 167, before Sri Lanka were restricted to 284. India consequently secured a 178-run first-innings lead.