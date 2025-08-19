India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Former India Men's Team Chief Selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has dismissed the reports surrounding the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the Asia Cup squad. The 25-year-old last featured in a T20I for India against Sri Lanka in the year 2024; however, Gill was only roped in for ODIs and Test matches thereafter. With Gill scoring a record 765 runs on the England, there were reports that he might be squeezed into the T20 squad but there were inhabitations on which position.

However, former BCCI chief selector Srikkanth, who is known to provide his opinion through his YouTube channel, dismissed the thought around recalling Gill into the squad out of nowhere. Srikkanth, specifically, stressed upon that Gill was not even part of the T20 World Cup 2024 which India won.

"If Shubman Gill was the captain [in T20Is], he would have automatically come into the playing XI. Then, there would be no Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal or Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Gill would have opened straightaway. But, Gill wasn't part of the T20 World Cup. Where does he come in suddenly?," Srikkanth was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

Despite being a non-regular in the national T20 setup, Gill has been a premier player for his franchise Gujarat Titans as he had a stellar season in the year 2022. He followed it up with an exceptional 2023 season by winning the orange cap, scoring a record 890 runs in 17 matches. Shubman has scored 578 runs at a strike rate of 139.27 in his international T20 career.