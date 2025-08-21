- By Gurmeet Batra
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to make a comeback to domestic cricket, confirming his interest in featuring in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, starting in October.
Pujara will resume competitive cricket, having last featured in February during the previous Ranji Trophy season.
According to Cricbuzz, the Saurashtra Cricket Association acknowledged Pujara's decision to play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.
"He has signalled his readiness to play in the upcoming Ranji season. It is, of course, good news for us as his experience will be a big advantage for the team," an SCA official told Cricbuzz.
ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Sports Ministry Clears India's Participation Despite No Bilateral Ties With Pakistan
This came only hours after another veteran batter, Ajinkya Rahane, relinquished the captaincy of Mumbai.
Pujara and Rahane have been outside the Indian Test team picture for some time. Pujara's last international appearance came in the World Test Championship final in June 2023, while Rahane last featured during India's Test tour of the West Indies in July 2023.
Pujara remains optimistic of representing India again and is ready to seize any opportunity that comes his way.
ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt To Lead England's 15-Member Squad, Heather Knight Returns
“Yes, absolutely. As long as I am playing cricket, it does not matter at what level. I love the game, and I am working hard to maintain my rhythm, fitness and connection with the sport. So whenever the opportunity arises—whether at the domestic level or the highest level—I will be ready,” Pujara told India Today earlier.
Pujara was at his prime during the last Ranji Trophy season, scoring 402 runs in seven matches at an average of 40. The veteran batter has an illustrious international career, with 7,195 runs in 143 innings across 103 Tests for India.