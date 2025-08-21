Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to make a comeback to domestic cricket, confirming his interest in featuring in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, starting in October.

Pujara will resume competitive cricket, having last featured in February during the previous Ranji Trophy season.

According to Cricbuzz, the Saurashtra Cricket Association acknowledged Pujara's decision to play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

"He has signalled his readiness to play in the upcoming Ranji season. It is, of course, good news for us as his experience will be a big advantage for the team," an SCA official told Cricbuzz.

This came only hours after another veteran batter, Ajinkya Rahane, relinquished the captaincy of Mumbai.

Pujara and Rahane have been outside the Indian Test team picture for some time. Pujara's last international appearance came in the World Test Championship final in June 2023, while Rahane last featured during India's Test tour of the West Indies in July 2023.