The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have come out in full support of the central government’s two new bills, the National Sports Governance Law, 2025 and Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 (which was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While it is yet to become a law, Secretary Devajit Saikia said that they will follow them in ‘true letter and spirit.’ The regulations are going to have a huge impact on the board and the Indian cricket teams. Notably. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill is calling for a blanket ban on all real-money gaming platforms and their promoters. That will include Dream11, the official shirt sponsor of the BCCI. My11Circle, on the other hand, holds the fantasy gaming rights for the IPL for the next three years.

Once the act comes into force, we will look into it, examine it, and if it's permissible, then we will take sponsorship (from online betting and gaming companies), if it's not permissible, we'll not do anything," Saikia was quoted by the Times of India as saying. "Take the example of cigarettes and liquor. Has the BCCI taken any sponsorship from the cigarettes and liquor companies since taking sponsorship from these kinds of companies was banned? So, whatever is permissible in the laws in force in our country, we will do that only. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country which is framed by the central government," he added.

Dream11 is reportedly paying the BCCI Rs 358 crore for the rights from July 2023 to March 2026. As per the National Sports Governance Law, 2025, the government cleared the stance on cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, allowing the BCCI to participate and play against the Men in Green in the 2025 Asia Cup in September. The bilateral cricketing relations between India and Pakistan remain suspended, and the cricketers from across the border are only allowed to step into India for the multi-nation tournament.

Notably, India and Pakistan will go against each other in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. "The central government has taken the interests of the players, the teams and also the events that are going to be hosted by our country in the future. So, all these things are very nicely taken by the government of India, and we fully endorse the view expressed by the central government, and we will 100% abide by the policy framed by the central government," Saikia added.