India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: As we inch closer to the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to start on September 9, the Chairman of the Senior Selection Men's Committee, Ajit Agarkar, and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will reveal the squad for the tournament. Notably, a meeting between Agarkar and Suryakumar will take place at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, before the press conference.

There have been several reports surrounding the squad as the Indian Team has a problem of plenty at the moment, with many deserved players waiting for a chance. As per a report in ANI, "the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma are likely to be the top three for the Men in Blue, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav at number 4."

Nothing can be stated for certain, as some players might get picked on their current form as well. The likes of Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer will also fancy their chances.

Also Read: SA vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score and Updates

India National Cricket Team Asia Cup Squad Announcement:

What date is India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will take place on Tuesday, August 19.

Where will India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference take place?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will be held at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai.

What is the start time for India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference on TV?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference can be watched live on Star Sports 1 in India.

Also Read: Former Chief Selector dismisses reports of Gill in Asia Cup squad

Where to watch live streaming of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will be available online on Jio Hotstar.

India's Predicted Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy