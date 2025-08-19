India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Senior stars Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah made their respective returns to India's T20I team and were included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which was announced by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. India are drawn in group A and will kick off their campaign on September 10 with the first match against the hosts UAE, while their much-awaited clash against Pakistan will take place on September 14 in Dubai.

The arch-rivals could meet as many as three times should they progress to the Super 4 stage and the final. India, the reigning Asia Cup champions, are the most successful team in Asia Cup history, with eight titles, the last of which came in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar Reacts To Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Debate As many as six players who played in the last T20I series against the English team in January-February 2025 have been dropped from the squad. On the other hand, Gill, who last played a T20I for Men in Blue on July 30, 2024, against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, has been named as vice-captain in place of Axar Patel.



Here’s a look at the complete list of changes in India’s T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025 from their last assignment in the format Players IN: Gill, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Jitesh Sharma are back in India’s T20I team for the Asia Cup. Notably, Bumrah and Kuldeep's last T20I appearance for India was the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Gill’s last T20I was against Sri Lanka on July 30 last year. RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh hasn’t played a T20I for India since January 14, 2024.