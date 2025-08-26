Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 Live Streaming Details : After a dominant performance in the Wimbledon 2025 final, Jannik Sinner will start his US Open campaign against Vit Kopriva on Tuesday (August 26). Notably, the defending champion Sinner has declared himself fit ahead of the opener. Interestingly, Sinner had to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz in a heartbreaking moment last month.

The blue-eyed boy from Italy is poised to be among the top contenders to win the title. Sinner is banking hard on his stellar form as he has the Australian Open and Wimbledon, along with a loss in the final of the French Open against rival Carlos Alcaraz.

“Physically, I feel good. I have recovered mostly, not 100% yet, but we are aiming to be there in a couple of days,” Sinner said. “It’s the last Grand Slam of the season, so the motivation is very high.”

On his rivalry with Alcaraz, Sinner remarked, “At the moment, me and Carlos are sharing big trophies,” he said. “But there are many great players out there. To get to the final, it’s never easy.”

Also Read: Alcaraz stuns everyone with new hairdo during US Open match | video

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 Live Streaming Details:

When does the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025, match start?

The US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva will start at 10:10 PM IST (tentatively).

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 take place?

The US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva will take place at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva?

The US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic creates massive record with a win in the US Open

Where can you watch the live streaming of the US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva?

The US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva will be telecast live on SonyLIV app and website.