US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic produced another masterclass and achieved an incredible milestone after registering a victory in the first round of the ongoing US Open 2025.

Djokovic kicked off his US Open campaign in style, defeating American star Learner Tien in straight sets by a 6-1, 7-6(7-3), and 6-3 margin at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, August 24.

ALSO READ: Team India In Trouble As BCCI Seeks New Title Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

The Serbian legend will now be aiming to continue his form and end his two-year wait for a major title and win a record 25th Grand Slam trophy. The Serbian will now face another home country player as he is set to go head-to-head against Zachary Svajda on Wednesday (August 27), with the time and court yet to be determined.