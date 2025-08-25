- By Himanshu Badola
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic produced another masterclass and achieved an incredible milestone after registering a victory in the first round of the ongoing US Open 2025.
Djokovic kicked off his US Open campaign in style, defeating American star Learner Tien in straight sets by a 6-1, 7-6(7-3), and 6-3 margin at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, August 24.
The Serbian legend will now be aiming to continue his form and end his two-year wait for a major title and win a record 25th Grand Slam trophy. The Serbian will now face another home country player as he is set to go head-to-head against Zachary Svajda on Wednesday (August 27), with the time and court yet to be determined.
Djokovic bags incredible achievement
The win over Tien was the 75th instance in a row when Djokovic made it to the second round of a major competition. He is the first male or female player in Tennis history during the Open Era to win 75 opening round games in a row.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion had broken a record that belonged to Roger Federer a few years back.
Most Grand Slam First Round Wins In A Row In Open Era (Male And Female)
Novak Djokovic (Male): 75 wins in a row
Roger Federer (Male): 65 wins in a row
Chris Evert (Female): 56 wins in a row
Martina Navratilova (Female): 51 wins in a row
Notably, Djokovic hasn't lost a match in the first round in the last 19 years, with the last such instance coming in 2006, when he was a teenager. In fact, his only two first-round defeats came in the 2005 and 2006 Australian Open.
At both the Wimbledon and French Open, he has a 20-0 record in the first round, while he has won on all 19 instances at the US Open. At the Australian Open, he has an 18-2 record.
The 38-year-old is competing in the 80th Slam of his career, which is the second-most, putting him just behind Feliciano Lopez and Federer (81). Djokovic has won the first round of all four slams this year for the 16th consecutive time, and it is the most for any player as the veteran star went past