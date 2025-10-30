Indian batter KL Rahul had his share of ups and downs due to injuries and poor form. The year 2023 marked his return to international Cricket as he made a remarkable hundred in the Asia Cup. That hundred solidified his status as a middle-order batter in the ODI side. Rahul slammed 12 boundaries along with 2 sixes in his innings as he celebrated in style.

Rahul celebrated by raising his bat in the air. However, he had his back towards the dressing room, which got the then Indian head coach Rahul Dravid upset.



During his chat at the '2 Sloggers' podcast, Rahul revealed what transpired during his post-innings chat with Dravid. Also, he shared light on what led to his return to the playing XI in that match.

Also Read: NEP vs USA Live Scorecard "I'll tell you a story. So this was right after my injury. I was not supposed to play this game either. Shreyas Iyer was supposed to play, but he got a back spasm, and I ended up playing this game. For those four months, that I was out, through that hard phase, every morning I woke up and said the same thing, 'I'll be the best player in the world'," KL Rahul said on the ‘2 Sloggers' Podcast.

“I motivated myself. The dressing room was on this side, I turned my back to the dressing room and then this celebration. Rahul Dravid, the coach, got a little upset. 'Why did you turn your back on the dressing room?' I said, 'No sir, I meant no disrespect'. In the four to five months that I was out, I had a dream that there was a statue of me with me celebrating like that,” he added.

Dravid responded in a light-hearted manner when he heard about Rahul's 'statue' dream. Also Read: Shreyas Iyer to be away from cricket for next two months "He said, 'Statue tera? Mera nahi bana, tera statue? (I don't have a statue, but you have?)" This is why this is very special to me," said Rahul.