Pathum Nissanka will be one of Sri Lanka’s key batters on the tour after a strong run in ODIs in recent months. He is expected to open the innings and provide stability at the top.

The tour will begin on September 15 and will feature three T20Is followed by three ODIs. Charith Asalanka has been named vice-captain in both formats.

Sri Lanka have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, with Kusal Mendis named captain for both the ODI and T20I series.

Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage and Pavan Rathnayake are also part of the batting group.

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Sri Lanka have also picked experienced all-rounders Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage. Their presence gives the team more options with both bat and ball.

Dasun Shanaka Returns To ODI Squad

Shanaka has made his way back into the ODI squad while also keeping his place in the T20I team.

His return is an important part of Sri Lanka’s plans as they continue to build their squad with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

The ODI bowling attack includes Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka will be looking to end a long wait for a bilateral series win over England, having not beaten them in a bilateral series for 12 years.

T20I Squad Gets Some Fresh Faces

Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Rathnayake have been added to the T20I squad for the England tour.

Sri Lanka have also strengthened their pace department with Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando joining Chameera and Eshan Malinga.

The T20I squad otherwise has a familiar look, with Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Asalanka, Liyanage, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Wellalage and Theekshana all retaining their places.

Full England Tour Schedule

Sri Lanka will begin the tour with the first T20I in Southampton on September 15. The second T20I will be played in Cardiff on September 17, followed by the third match in Manchester on September 19.