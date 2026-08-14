Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games after suffering a high-grade tear in her right hamstring. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Pratika Rawal as her replacement for the Asia Cup.

Rodrigues picked up the injury on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England. She later travelled to Bengaluru, where the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence assessed her injury and confirmed that it was a high-grade tear.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games; Pratika Rawal named replacement for the Asia Cup.



Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ACC | #WomensAsiaCup2026https://t.co/gxlBv04Fpj — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 14, 2026

ALSO READ: ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam Suffers Injury Scare, Leaves Field After Being Hit On Hand In Warm-Up Match, Watch VIDEO

“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan,” a BCCI press release said.

Pratika Rawal has been added to India’s Asia Cup squad in place of Rodrigues. Her inclusion gives India another batting option at the top of the order. Rawal is yet to make her T20I debut, but she has already played one Test and 27 ODIs for India.

Rodrigues was expected to play an important role for India in both the Asia Cup and the Asian Games. She was also part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in June.