Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games after suffering a high-grade tear in her right hamstring. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Pratika Rawal as her replacement for the Asia Cup.
When and how Jemimah Rodrigues got injured?
Rodrigues picked up the injury on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England. She later travelled to Bengaluru, where the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence assessed her injury and confirmed that it was a high-grade tear.
🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 14, 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games; Pratika Rawal named replacement for the Asia Cup.
Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ACC | #WomensAsiaCup2026https://t.co/gxlBv04Fpj
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“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan,” a BCCI press release said.
Pratika Rawal has been added to India’s Asia Cup squad in place of Rodrigues. Her inclusion gives India another batting option at the top of the order. Rawal is yet to make her T20I debut, but she has already played one Test and 27 ODIs for India.
Rodrigues was expected to play an important role for India in both the Asia Cup and the Asian Games. She was also part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in June.
The 25-year-old had a decent run with Southern Brave in The Hundred, scoring 143 runs in six innings. Her highest score was 42 not out, while she averaged 35.75 and struck at 131.19.
Women's Asia Cup schedule
The Women’s Asia Cup will begin on August 28 in the UAE. India will start their campaign against Thailand on August 30 before taking on Hong Kong on September 3. They will face Pakistan in their final league-stage match on September 5.
All of India’s matches will be played in Dubai. The tournament will also be an important part of the team’s preparations for the Asian Games in Japan in September.
India’s updated Asia Cup squad
A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 🙌#ACC | #WomensAsiaCup2026 pic.twitter.com/a7fVxTjMMI— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 14, 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal