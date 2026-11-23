England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the five-game T20I series against Australia after breaking his hand during the opening match in Melbourne. The injury happened while Jacks was bowling the 19th over of Australia’s innings. He tried to stop a powerful shot from Ben Dwarshuis but hurt his hand in the process. His hand was left covered in blood, and he needed several minutes of treatment before walking off the field.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later confirmed that Jacks would take no further part in the white-ball tour of Australia. He has since left for England. ECB Confirms Will Jacks’ Injury The ECB shared the news through a post on X, wishing the all-rounder a speedy recovery. “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jacksy,” the board wrote. “Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the England Men’s white ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand in last night’s T20 against Australia. An update on plans to replace Jacks in the squad will be issued in due course.” Debutant Henry Crocombe completed the remaining part of Jacks’ over after the injury. Australia needed 11 runs from the final over and managed to chase down the target to win the match. Harry Brook Reacts To Will Jacks’ Injury England captain Harry Brook praised Jacks for his willingness to take responsibility in a crucial phase of the match. He also admitted that losing the all-rounder would be a big setback for the team.

“You want your big players to stand up in those situations,” Brook said after the match. “Jacksy wanted to bowl that 19th over. He obviously came off with a lot of blood. Hopefully he’s alright, he’s been such a valuable player for us over last two years, so it’d be sad to see him go home early.” Who Will Captain England In The Fifth T20I? Jacks was expected to captain England for the first time in the fifth T20I against Australia. Brook is scheduled to leave the squad early to join the Test team ahead of the tour of South Africa. With Jacks also out of the squad, England will have to consider other captaincy options for the final match.

When asked whether the team had already discussed possible replacements as captain, Brook said: “That’s a decision we have to discuss.” Phil Salt and Sam Curran are likely to be the leading contenders. Salt has previously captained England in a couple of matches, while Curran brings considerable leadership experience from domestic cricket and various T20 leagues.