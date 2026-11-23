Cricket’s lawmakers will not interfere in India’s decision to avoid customary handshakes with Pakistan players, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) head of cricket Fraser Stewart said on Sunday. The handshake boycott began during the men’s Asia Cup in 2025, just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, which the Indian government blamed on Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The practice has since continued across men’s and women’s cricket, different age groups and tournaments. On some occasions, it has also extended to other sports.

While the MCC is regarded as the custodian of cricket’s laws, handshakes are not covered under the official rules of the game. Stewart made it clear that the organisation has no authority to intervene in such matters. MCC’s Stand On India-Pakistan Handshake Row Speaking on the issue, Stewart said some matters go beyond cricket and involve wider geopolitical concerns. He added that the MCC could only focus on ensuring that players maintain respect for each other, the umpires and the game.

“There are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that’s above my station to talk about geopolitical situations,” Stewart said, as quoted by PTI. “What we can control is that, on the field, the players respect each other, they respect the umpires, the authority of the umpires and the game.” Fraser Stewart Wants Normalcy To Return Stewart admitted that he would like to see things return to normal, including the customary exchange of handshakes between players. However, he also acknowledged that the MCC has limited influence over an issue driven by political and diplomatic tensions. The MCC’s position makes it clear that while it would prefer to see traditional sporting gestures continue, it does not intend to interfere in India’s decision regarding handshakes with Pakistan.

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