Harshit Rana was involved in a heated exchange with Pakistan A opener Shamyl Hussain during the India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, with the Indian pacer delivering an animated celebration after the batter's dismissal.

The incident unfolded during Pakistan A's innings in Doha, where Rana exchanged words with Shamyl and his opening partner Maaz Sadaqat following an aggressive start from the Pakistan batters. The Indian pacer appeared visibly frustrated after being taken for runs early in his spell, with the verbal exchanges continuing during the powerplay.

The confrontation added intensity to the high-voltage Group B encounter between the two sides, who entered the contest after winning their respective opening matches. ALSO READ: WATCH: Harshit Rana's Heated Exchange With Shamyl Hussain Ends With Pakistan Batter's Wicket What Happened Between Harshit Rana And Pakistan Openers? Rana's frustration began during Pakistan A's aggressive powerplay, with Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat putting pressure on India's bowling attack. The Indian pacer exchanged words with both openers after conceding boundaries, including a verbal exchange with Maaz following an edged shot that raced to the boundary.

Rana continued chirping at the batters during his spell, while the Pakistan openers responded with aggressive strokeplay. The tension escalated when Shamyl was dismissed by Ayush Badoni, prompting Rana to celebrate animatedly and give the Pakistan opener a fiery send-off.

LITTLE HEATED ARGUMENT BETWEEN HARSHIT RANA AND PAKISTAN PLAYER #INDAvPAKA https://t.co/MMlS49avo3 — ᏗᏰᏂᎥᏕᏂᏋᏦ (@akabhishek81) November 22, 2026 WATCH: Harshit Rana's Fiery Celebration The verbal battle eventually ended in the eighth over when Shamyl attempted to attack Ayush Badoni but mistimed his shot. The Pakistan opener's attempted slog resulted in a leading edge, with the ball travelling towards short third man. Rana completed the catch to dismiss Shamyl for 33 off 23 deliveries, breaking Pakistan A's opening partnership. However, it was Badoni who picked up the wicket, with Rana playing the role of catcher.

harshit rana just cooked pakistan took a catch and said "nikal bkl" 😭🤣 https://t.co/X1oWoL3V91 — Green (@thecamgreen) November 22, 2026 Following the dismissal, Rana delivered an animated send-off, appearing to continue his exchange with the departing batter as the India A players celebrated the breakthrough. ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: When And Where To Watch Live, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs

India A Fight Back After Pakistan's Aggressive Start Pakistan A won the toss and elected to bat first, with Shamyl and Maaz looking to capitalise on the powerplay. Their aggressive approach initially put India A on the back foot before Badoni provided the breakthrough.

Rana's celebration became another talking point of the contest, with the incident adding to the intensity surrounding the India-Pakistan clash. The match witnessed competitive exchanges on the field as both teams looked to gain an advantage in the crucial Group B encounter.