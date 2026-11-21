The much-anticipated India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash in the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, November 22, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Both teams registered convincing victories in their opening matches and will look to continue their winning momentum in this crucial Group B encounter.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, began their campaign with a massive 306-run victory over Nepal. Pakistan Shaheens, meanwhile, defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 61 runs to start their title defence on a positive note. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma featuring in India's squad, the contest promises an exciting battle against a Pakistan side led by Abdul Samad. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Stumps: KL Rahul's 136, Gill's 98 Put India 118 Runs Ahead of New Zealand India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details Match: India A vs Pakistan Shaheens, 8th Match, Group B Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time: 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar Tournament: DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live In India? Cricket fans in India can watch the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) are listed among the tournament's television broadcast options.

India Nepal match ek match nahi, ek tarfa tamasha tha. Pehle Tilak aur Kushagra ne century thoki, phir Prince aur Harshit ne Nepal ko 26 pe nipta diya. Harshit Rana - 4 Wicket 🔥 Prince Yadav - 5 Wicket 🔥 Asia Cup Rising Stars me India A ka dhamaka. 🇮🇳 #IndiaVsNepal #AsiaCupRisingStars #HarshitRana #PrinceYadav #TilakVarma #KumarKushagra #TeamIndia #IndVsNep — Anup barnwal (@amethiya_anup) November 20, 2026 India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Pitch Report The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the high-profile Group B encounter. The surface has shown that it can produce competitive batting conditions, although bowlers can also find assistance. India A's previous match at this venue offers an indication of the conditions. Tilak Varma's side posted 332/9 against Nepal, with the captain scoring 107 and Kumar Kushagra smashing 117. However, Nepal were bowled out for just 26 in reply. Teams will therefore need to balance their approach, with partnerships and disciplined bowling likely to be important.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Probable Playing XIs India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav. Pakistan Shaheens: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad (C), Hasan Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (WK), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Sufyan Moqim. ALSO READ: Pat Cummins To Quit Captaincy Amid Sandpapergate Row? Cricket Australia Responds India A And Pakistan Shaheens: Previous Match Results India A produced a dominant performance against Nepal in their tournament opener. After posting 332/9 in 50 overs, India bundled out Nepal for just 26 in 11.3 overs to secure a 306-run victory.

Pakistan Shaheens also started strongly, defeating UAE by 61 runs. Pakistan Shaheens are the defending champions of the 50-over edition, having defeated India A by 128 runs in the 2023 final. Sunday's encounter will offer India A an opportunity to make a statement against the defending champions and strengthen their position in Group B.