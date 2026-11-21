Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has raised questions over the age of players in the Pakistan U19 team, saying that even his mother felt some of the youngsters looked much older than 19 during the recent Asia Cup. Kaneria also criticised Pakistan’s bowling and tactics following their defeat to India in the U19 Asia Cup final. While he praised Pakistan’s batting effort, he said the team failed to maintain the same standard with the ball and showed aggression at the wrong time.

Pakistan looked set for victory after posting a challenging total of 337/8. However, India produced a stunning fightback, with Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan putting together a match-winning 57-run partnership to seal a thrilling one-wicket victory. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: KL Rahul Eyes Big Hundred, India Look To Cut Deficit Chasing 338, Chauhan scored 47 off just 32 balls, while Ulva stayed unbeaten on 49 from 26 deliveries to take India over the line. Danish Kaneria Questions Age Of Pakistan U19 Players Speaking to IANS, Kaneria recalled watching the match highlights with his mother, who also follows cricket. He said she was surprised by the appearance of some Pakistan players and questioned whether they were actually part of an Under-19 team.

ALSO READ: India A Create List A History With Record 306-Run Win Over Nepal In Asia Cup Rising Stars “I was watching the highlights during the day. My mother also watches cricket when I play. She said, ‘This Indian team, so many kids are playing. Is this Pakistan’s national team playing U-19?’ It looked like they were quite old. It did not look like that, right?” Kaneria said. The former leg-spinner also expressed disappointment with the standard of Pakistan cricket, particularly their bowling in the final. He felt the team’s overall quality had declined and admitted that he had lost interest in watching them play. “I don’t know what has happened to Pakistan’s team and bowling. The quality of cricket has gone so down. I have stopped looking at it. I don’t feel like watching it. What is this cricket? Even in U19, India played very well,” he added. Kaneria Defends India’s Celebrations After U19 Asia Cup Final Win Kaneria also backed India’s celebrations after their victory over Pakistan in the final. He felt the Indian players had every right to celebrate their achievement, especially after facing provocation from their opponents during the match. According to the former cricketer, Pakistan would have celebrated in a similar manner had they won the title. He also pointed out that the Indian players did not cross the line by abusing anyone.

“If you look at it the other way, if Pakistan had won, they would have done the same thing. They would have celebrated with the same aggression. If Indian kids did it, what is wrong with that? They did not abuse anyone,” Kaneria said. He further added that players are allowed to express their emotions on the field, as long as they remain within acceptable limits. “They showed their aggression. It isn’t written anywhere in the ICC rules that you cannot show aggression. You can show it, but there is a limited boundary,” he added.