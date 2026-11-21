India vs New Zealand 1st Test match day 3 live updates and scorecard: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal have brought up a 50-run partnership on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand. Both batters look settled at the crease, which is a positive sign for India as they look to reduce the first-innings deficit and put pressure back on the hosts.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put India in a strong position with a solid opening partnership, but the visitors still have plenty of work to do on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The two openers added 130 runs for the first wicket before Matt Henry ended Jaiswal’s impressive knock of 85. Rahul continued to hold one end together and found support from Devdutt Padikkal as India reached 159/1 at stumps on Day 2.

India were still 209 runs behind New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368, making the third day’s play crucial for the visitors. Rahul, who was unbeaten on 52, will look to extend his innings alongside Padikkal, who was batting on 16.

India needed a good response after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings, and Jaiswal and Rahul delivered just that. The opening pair looked comfortable at the crease and put together a 130-run stand to give the visitors a strong start.

Jaiswal was the more aggressive of the two, scoring 85 off 89 balls with the help of 16 boundaries. However, Henry provided New Zealand with a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the left-hander.

Rahul, Padikkal Keep India Going

Rahul ensured that India did not lose another wicket before the close of play. He was joined by Padikkal, and the two batters managed to see out the remaining overs without further damage.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 52, while Padikkal was not out on 16. India finished the day at 159/1, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs.

India Have a Big Task Ahead on Day 3

India have made a promising start, but the job is far from done. The visitors will need their middle order to build on the foundation laid by Jaiswal and Rahul and help them close the gap.