India A started their Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign in style, registering a massive 306-run victory over Nepal in their opening Group B match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. This is India A's biggest win by runs in List A cricket.

Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra struck brilliant centuries to help India A post 332/9 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat first. The bowlers then took complete control of the contest, with Prince Yadav claiming five wickets and Harshit Rana picking up four as Nepal were bowled out for just 26 in 11.3 overs.

Prince returned impressive figures of 5/6 in five overs, including two maidens, while Harshit finished with 4/16 from six overs. The victory gave India A their first points in Group B, which also features Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates.

India A didn't get the start they wanted after Nepal skipper opted to field first. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 26 before Abhishek Sharma (9) and Ayush Badoni also departed cheaply.

The pair added a superb 206 runs for the fourth-wicket, taking India A from a precarious position to a commanding total. With the help of four sixes and six boundaries, Tilak scored 107 off 113 balls, while Kushagra hit 10 fours and five sixes to make 117 off 102 deliveries.

India A were struggling at 42/3 by the 11th over and needed a big partnership to get back into the game. Skipper Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra stepped up at the right time and turned the innings around.

Their partnership took India A past the 200-run mark and gave the lower order a platform to push for a big finish.

Suryansh Shedge Provides Late Fireworks

India A got another boost in the final overs as Suryansh Shedge played an explosive unbeaten knock of 36 off just 14 balls.

The all-rounder smashed four sixes to give the innings a late push as India A finished with 332/9 in 50 overs. The total looked challenging for Nepal, but the Indian bowlers made sure the contest did not last long.

Prince Yadav, Harshit Rana Run Through Nepal’s Batting Line-Up

Nepal’s chase got off to a terrible start as Harshit Rana dismissed Arjun Kumal for a duck on the third ball of the opening over.

Prince Yadav then struck twice in the next over to put Nepal under further pressure. The Indian pacers continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals, leaving the opposition with no chance of making a comeback.

Nepal’s batting line-up had no answers to the pace and accuracy of Prince and Harshit. Five batters failed to open their accounts, while the highest individual score was just six runs.

Prince was the standout performer with figures of 5/6 in five overs, including two maidens. Harshit also enjoyed an excellent outing, taking four wickets for 16 runs in six overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed claimed the final wicket, dismissing Nandan Yadav in his first over to bowl Nepal out for just 26 in 11.3 overs.

India A Begin Asia Cup Rising Stars Campaign With Huge Win

India A were among the favourites going into the tournament, with several players having already represented the senior national team. The likes of Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Ayush Badoni and Prince Yadav add plenty of experience to the squad.