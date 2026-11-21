Cricket Australia has thrown its full support behind Pat Cummins amid fresh questions over his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as Sandpapergate. The CA board met on Saturday, November 21, to discuss the controversy and ensure that the integrity of Australian cricket remains protected.

The board made it clear that Cummins will continue as Australia’s captain despite fresh claims from several former cricketers that he knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the team’s tour of South Africa in 2018. ALSO READ: Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Nathan Smith Removes KL Rahul For 136, Rishabh Pant Joins Gill The latest controversy gained momentum after former Australia opener Usman Khawaja made revelations about the incident in his autobiography, leading to speculation over Cummins’ position as skipper. Cricket Australia Expresses Unanimous Support For Cummins In an official statement, Cricket Australia said the board had discussed the ongoing speculation surrounding the 2018 South Africa tour and the measures needed to protect the game’s integrity and the well-being of everyone involved.

The board also unanimously backed Cummins as captain, putting an end to speculation about a possible change in leadership. Cricket Australia chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg also spoke to Cummins about his well-being, the support required by the team and Australia’s upcoming series against New Zealand next month. ALSO READ: KL Rahul Scripts History With Maiden Test Hundred In New Zealand, Achieves Rare SENA Feat Cummins Focused On Leading Australia Following the discussions, Cummins reaffirmed his commitment to continue as Australia’s Test captain. He also made it clear that his immediate priority was leading the team in the upcoming Perth Test. “It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly. Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority,” Cummins said. David Boon Defends Cummins’ Integrity Boon also dismissed suggestions that the latest developments had damaged Cummins’ reputation or raised questions about his integrity as captain. He said Cricket Australia remained concerned about everyone affected by the events of the 2018 South Africa tour but was proud of the team culture built under Cummins and other senior players over the last eight years.

The CA chair also stressed that the board had learned from the past incident and firmly rejected any suggestion that Cummins’ integrity as Australia’s captain had been compromised.