KL Rahul scripted history on Saturday as he became the first Indian opening batter to score a Test century in all four SENA countries. The right-hander reached the milestone with a memorable hundred against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Rahul completed his century off 207 deliveries, continuing his impressive form after resuming Day 3 on his overnight score of 52. While Yashasvi Jaiswal had dominated the opening day with an attacking 85 off 89 balls, Rahul played a more measured innings and held one end together.

The Karnataka batter made the most of his start and guided India through an important morning session without losing a wicket. He eventually reached the three-figure mark after Lunch to achieve a record that had eluded every Indian opening batter before him.

ALSO READ: Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul Smashes Century, Joins Tendulkar, Kohli In Elite List KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Score Test Hundreds In All SENA Countries With his century in Wellington, Rahul has completed a rare achievement in Test cricket. He has now scored hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, making him the first Indian opener to achieve the feat.

Rahul is only the fifth Indian batter overall to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. He joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin in this exclusive club. ALSO READ: 'They Looked Quite Old': Former Pakistan Cricketer Raises Age Fraud Concerns Over U19 Team The 34-year-old is also the fourth Indian opener to score a Test century in New Zealand. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan had achieved the feat. Among Asian opening batters, only Pakistan great Saeed Anwar had previously scored a Test hundred in all four SENA countries. KL Rahul Equals Murali Vijay’s Record With 12th Test Century As Opener The century against New Zealand was Rahul’s 12th in Test cricket as an opener for India. With this, he has drawn level with Murali Vijay on the list of Indian openers with the most Test hundreds.

Only Sunil Gavaskar, with 33 centuries, and Virender Sehwag, with 22, are ahead of the duo. Rahul has also enjoyed a productive run in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He has scored four centuries in 21 innings and is currently India’s leading run-scorer in the 2025-27 cycle, having gone past captain Shubman Gill during his knock against New Zealand.

KL Rahul’s Test Journey In SENA Countries Rahul made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne in December 2014. His first appearance did not go as planned, as he managed scores of just three and one.

However, he bounced back in the following Test in Sydney, where he scored a century in his first innings as an opener. His next SENA hundred came in England in 2018, when he scored 149 at The Oval. Rahul continued to produce impressive performances on subsequent tours of England, adding more centuries to his tally. His first Test century in South Africa came in 2023, when he scored 123. He has since added more hundreds in England before completing the set with his maiden Test century in New Zealand. KL Rahul’s Test Centuries In SENA Countries As An Opener * 110 vs Australia, 2014

* 149 vs England, 2018

* 129 vs England, 2021

* 123 vs South Africa, 2023

* 137 vs England, 2025

* 100 vs England, 2025

* 100* vs New Zealand, 2026

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