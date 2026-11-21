KL Rahul added another milestone to his Test career on Saturday, November 21, as he became the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000 or more runs in a single World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Karnataka batter needed 69 runs in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand to reach the landmark in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. He got there on Saturday morning when he completed his 69th run off 169 deliveries. Rahul had opened India’s innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 and continued his good work on the third morning. He became the latest Indian to join an elite group that includes Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: KL Rahul Nears Century, Devdutt Padikkal Completes Fifty KL Rahul Joins Elite List Of Indian Batters In WTC Ajinkya Rahane was the first Indian batter to cross the 1,000-run mark in a single WTC cycle. He scored 1,159 runs in 18 matches during the inaugural 2019-21 edition. Rohit Sharma also reached the milestone in the same cycle, finishing with 1,094 runs from 12 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal currently holds the record for the most runs by an Indian batter in one WTC cycle. He scored 1,798 runs in 19 matches during the 2023-25 edition. ALSO READ: 'They Looked Quite Old': Former Pakistan Cricketer Raises Age Fraud Concerns Over U19 Team Shubman Gill has also crossed the 1,000-run mark in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle. He has scored 1,024 runs in 11 matches, according to the supplied statistics. Most Runs By An Indian Batter In A Single WTC Cycle PLAYER MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 WTC CYCLE Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 36 1798 214* 52.88 4 10 3 2023-2025 Ajinkya Rahane 18 30 1159 115 42.92 3 6 2 2019-2021 Rohit Sharma 12 19 1094 212 60.77 4 2 0 2019-2021 Shubman Gill 11 17 1024 269 68.26 5 2 0 2025-2027 KL Rahul 12* 21* 1000* 137 52.47 3 5 0 2025-2027 Shubman Gill 16* 29 972 119* 37.38 3 3 3 2023-2025 Virat Kohli 15 24 934 254* 42.45 2 5 4 2019-2021 Virat Kohli 17 30 932 186 32.13 1 3 2 2021-2023 Cheteshwar Pujara 17 32 928 102* 32 1 6 3 2021-2023 KL Rahul Becomes Sixth Opener To Achieve WTC Feat Rahul has also entered another exclusive list. He is now the sixth opening batter in the world to score at least 1,000 runs in a single WTC cycle. Before him, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma had achieved the feat for India. Australia’s Usman Khawaja, England’s Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley are the other batters to have crossed the mark.

Jaiswal tops this list as well, with 1,798 runs in the 2023-25 cycle. Khawaja follows with 1,428 runs, while Duckett has scored 1,386 runs. Most Runs By An Opener In A Single WTC Cycle PLAYER TEAM MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE 100 50 0 WTC CYCLE Yashasvi Jaiswal India 19 36 1798 214* 4 10 3 2023-2025 Usman Khawaja Australia 20 39 1428 232 2 6 3 2023-2025 Ben Duckett England 21 40 1386 153 2 7 2 2023-2025 Usman Khawaja Australia 16 28 1383 195* 4 7 2 2021-2023 Zak Crawley England 19 34 1175 189 1 8 3 2023-2025 Rohit Sharma India 12 19 1094 212 4 2 0 2019-2021 KL Rahul India 12* 21* 1000* 137 3 5 0 2025-2027 Kraigg Brathwaite West Indies 13 26 994 160 2 7 2 2021-2023 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 12 22 993 147 2 7 0 2021-2023 Abdullah Shafique Pakistan 12 23 992 160* 3 4 2 2021-2023 KL Rahul’s Special Record Across SENA Countries Rahul has also achieved a rare record in Test cricket. He is the first Indian opening batter to score a half-century in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.