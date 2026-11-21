India moved into a commanding position in the opening Test against New Zealand after a dominant batting display on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. KL Rahul scored a brilliant 136, while Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century, falling for 98 as India reached 486/4 at stumps, taking a 118-run lead over the hosts.

New Zealand had posted 368 in their first innings, but India's top order responded with substantial contributions to put the visitors firmly in control heading into the final day. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Stumps: KL Rahul's 136, Gill's 98 Put India 118 Runs Ahead of New Zealand Stumps on Day 3! Glorious performances through the batting order take #TeamIndia to a commanding lead 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/AfKNPUCjYW #NZvIND https://t.co/RT39L2r300 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026 KL Rahul, Jaiswal And Padikkal Set The Foundation Yashasvi Jaiswal provided India with a strong start, scoring 85 off 89 balls, including 16 boundaries. His aggressive approach helped India build momentum early in the innings. KL Rahul then anchored the innings with a magnificent 136 off 290 deliveries, hitting nine fours and two sixes. He shared a 130-run opening stand with Jaiswal before combining with Devdutt Padikkal for a crucial 165-run partnership for the second wicket.

KL Rahul departs after scoring a brilliant 136 👌👌 #NZvIND https://t.co/0yPigeI2i2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026 Padikkal also impressed with an 80-run knock off 175 balls, striking 10 boundaries before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. Rahul eventually departed after scoring 136, bowled by Nathan Smith, with India continuing to maintain their advantage.

Shubman Gill Misses Century By Two Runs Gill looked set to register a memorable century in Wellington after producing a fluent innings. The Indian captain scored 98 off 146 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, but fell surprisingly short of the three-figure mark.

Jacob Duffy bowled Gill, ending India's hopes of seeing their captain complete his century before stumps. ALSO READ: Pat Cummins To Quit Captaincy Amid Sandpapergate Row? Cricket Australia Responds Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, continued his aggressive approach and brought up his half-century, scoring 55 off 62 deliveries with five fours and two sixes. Into the stands and that's the FIFTY 👌 Captain @ShubmanGill brings up a brilliant half-century off 66 deliveries. His 10th in Test cricket 🙌 Live - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/AIkGPbyCXJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026 India ended Day 3 at 486/4 after 125 overs, leading New Zealand by 118 runs. Pant remained unbeaten alongside Anshul Kamboj, who was yet to open his account, as India strengthened their grip on the Test. There will be more action tomorrow, with a look to score more runs and make their lead stronger. India still have six wickets in hand and will look to take advantage of their batting potential.