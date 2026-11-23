Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in a high-voltage Group B encounter of the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Sunday, despite Tilak Varma's fighting century. Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Farhan Yousaf starred with the bat as Pakistan posted 313, before their bowlers successfully defended the total. India were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs.

The defeat ended India's winning run after their record-breaking 306-run victory over Nepal in the tournament opener. Tilak, who had scored a century against Nepal, registered his second consecutive hundred but could not take India across the finishing line. ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan A Opt To Bat After Toss Drama, Both Teams Name Unchanged XIs Pakistan A Post 313 After Strong Batting Contributions Pakistan A won the toss and elected to bat first, with Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat providing an aggressive start. Shamyl smashed 33 off 23 deliveries before being dismissed by Ayush Badoni, while Maaz continued his impressive form to score 59 off 63 balls.

Hasan Nawaz carried the middle order with a crucial 79 off 82 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. He shared valuable partnerships with Maaz and captain Abdul Samad, who scored 28 before being run out following sharp fielding from Rinku Singh and Kumar Kushagra.

A 48-run defeat for India A in our second match of the campaign. The focus shifts to the contest against UAE. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BivgtrsAFB #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/XLcetfkeqN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026 Farhan Yousaf added further momentum with 56 off 48 balls, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa contributed a quickfire 23 off 14 deliveries. Pakistan A eventually finished at 313 all out in 49.2 overs. India's bowling attack fought back in the ending phases, with Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam claiming two wickets each. Badoni also picked up a wicket.

Abhishek Sharma And Tilak Varma Fight Back India's chase suffered an early setback as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed for 11 and Ayush Badoni was dismissed for a duck, leaving the team under pressure. ALSO READ: WATCH: Harshit Rana's Heated Fight With Shamyl Hussain Ends With Pakistan Batter's Wicket Abhishek Sharma provided a powerful response, smashing 70 off 42 balls, including six sixes, to keep India in the contest. However, his dismissal at 93/3 proved a crucial turning point as the middle order struggled to maintain momentum. 𝗛.𝗨.𝗡.𝗗.𝗥.𝗘.𝗗 💯 Back-to-back centuries for Captain Tilak Varma to begin his #RisingStarsAsiaCup campaign 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/BivgtrsAFB #TeamIndia | @TilakV9 https://t.co/Dxsi4leLJ2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026 Tilak Varma held one end together and produced a determined innings of 100 off 149 deliveries, striking seven fours and a six. Shahbaz Ahmed also contributed an attacking 56, but India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Tilak's dismissal in the 50th over, caught behind off Ahmed Daniyal, ended India's hopes as they were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs.

Pakistan A secured a crucial victory in the rivalry clash, while India A will look to bounce back in their next Group B fixture.