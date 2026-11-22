A confusion over the toss result briefly interrupted the proceedings ahead of the India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday. The coin appeared to land on Heads, but the presenter and match official initially called it Tails, prompting Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad to question the decision. Samad pointed towards the coin and insisted, "It's heads, it's heads," before officials rechecked the result and confirmed Pakistan A as the toss winners.

🚨 DRAMA AT THE TOSS 🚨 - The coin landed on HEADS, but the presenter and referee said TAILS. Then Abdul Samad said it's heads. What is happening in Pak vs Ind? 👀 https://t.co/PyiwHmFDic — CricFlick (@CricFlick_pk) November 22, 2026 Abdul Samad's side subsequently opted to bat first in the high-voltage Group B encounter at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Both teams have retained their playing XIs from their respective opening matches. Abdul Samad Corrects Toss Call In Dramatic Moment The unusual moment unfolded after India A captain Tilak Varma flipped the coin and Samad called heads. However, the presenter initially announced tails, leading both captains to inspect the coin.

Samad immediately pointed towards the coin and challenged the announcement, with the result eventually corrected in Pakistan A's favour. The Pakistan captain chose to bat first, citing the dry nature of the surface and his team's confidence. The toss ceremony also witnessed the continuation of the no-handshake protocol between the two captains, adding another talking point ahead of the much-anticipated encounter. 🚨 Toss 🚨 India A will be bowling first in their 2️⃣nd match of the group stage. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/BivgtrsAFB #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/xbBS6Zbpc6 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026 India A captain Tilak Varma said his side was also looking to bat first, adding that the pitch appeared slightly dry. He praised Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav for their performances against Nepal and confirmed that India would field the same team. India A produced a sensational performance against Nepal in their tournament opener, posting 332/9 before bowling their opponents out for just 26 runs.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: When And Where To Watch Live, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs Kumar Kushagra and captain Tilak Varma were the standout performers with the bat, scoring 117 and 107 respectively. Their 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped India recover from an early top-order collapse. Pakistan A also began their campaign on a winning note, defeating UAE by 61 runs. Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat scored half-centuries to help their team post 245 before their bowlers dismantled the UAE batting lineup. Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza claimed three wickets each, playing crucial roles in the victory. With both sides retaining their combinations, the clash promises to be an exciting contest between two teams carrying confidence from their opening performances. Captains At Toss Tilak Verma (India): "We were also looking to bat. Pitch looks slightly dry. Terrific it was by Harshit and Prince. Was a treat to watch. After coming from injury, bowling like that is important for them and the team. For us it's just another game but for spectators it's an interesting match, they always look forward to it. Same team."

Here's a look at India A's Playing XI for today's contest 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/BivgtrsAFB #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/ofuNmZFxPB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026 Abdul Samad (Pakistan): "We would like to bat first. Team is very confident today. Pitch looks dry so that's why we want to bat. The boys are very confident. Maaz, every batsman, every bowler and every teammate is confident. You'll see a good match today. Same side." ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 4 Stumps: Bumrah Strikes Early As New Zealand Trail By 233, India Need 8 Wickets

India vs Pakistan Playing XIs India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav Pakistan A (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza