India strengthened their grip on the opening Test against New Zealand after declaring their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 on Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors took a commanding 352-run lead before Jasprit Bumrah struck early to put the hosts under pressure.

India resumed Day 4 at 486/4 and continued their aggressive approach, adding 234 runs before declaring shortly after lunch. Rishabh Pant was the standout performer, smashing 128 off 153 deliveries to register his ninth Test century.

New Zealand finished the day at 119/2, still trailing India by 233 runs, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra holding the fort at stumps.

The wicketkeeper-batter struck 10 fours and six sixes, producing an entertaining knock on a batting-friendly surface. His innings also saw him equal Brendon McCullum's record for the second-most sixes in Test cricket.

Anshul Kamboj provided valuable support with 38 off 42 balls, while Dhruv Jurel carried the momentum into the afternoon session with an impressive 78 off 79 deliveries.

Jurel's dismissal, followed by Washington Sundar's 24 and contributions from the lower order, allowed India to cross the 700-run mark. The declaration came at 720/9, their highest Test total in New Zealand.

Bumrah Gives India Early Breakthrough

India's bowlers immediately made their presence felt after the declaration, with Bumrah dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over.

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The pacer removed Latham in both innings, becoming only the third Indian bowler to take a wicket in the first over of both innings in a Test match, joining S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan.

Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 in the first innings, was dismissed for 31 by Prasidh Krishna, giving India another crucial breakthrough.

However, Conway remained unbeaten on 59, while Ravindra was not out on 27 as New Zealand reached 119/2 at stumps.

India will require eight more wickets on the final day to secure victory, while New Zealand face a difficult task to bat out the remaining time and save the Test.