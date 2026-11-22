Bangladesh have suffered another injury setback ahead of the second Test against South Africa, with senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of the match due to a groin injury. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday that the experienced batter will miss the contest, which is scheduled to begin on November 23 in Centurion.
Mushfiqur picked up the injury during the opening Test and complained of severe pain in his left groin. He underwent an MRI scan after the match, which revealed inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis.
The BCB medical team has advised him to take immediate rest and undergo rehabilitation to avoid aggravating the injury.
Mushfiqur Rahim Ruled Out Of Second Test Against South Africa
Bangladesh national team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Mushfiqur would not be available for the second Test following his medical assessment.
“Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match. Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan, and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis,” Khan said.
“He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test,” he added.
Hasan Mahmud Also Ruled Out Of South Africa Tour
Mushfiqur is not the only Bangladesh player to suffer an injury setback. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has also been ruled out of the remaining tour due to a right elbow injury, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Mahmud will return home and miss the second Test as well as Bangladesh’s upcoming white-ball assignments in South Africa.
The pacer had already struggled with the injury during the opening Test in Johannesburg, where he finished with four wickets for 118 runs. He bowled 30.4 overs in South Africa’s first innings before leaving the field with an elbow problem.
Recommended For You
Although Mahmud returned on the third morning with heavy strapping around his right elbow, he did not bowl in the second innings. South Africa needed just nine deliveries to chase down their target of 12 runs and win the match.
Bangladesh have not announced a replacement for the injured fast bowler so far.
Bangladesh’s Remaining Schedule In South Africa
The second and final Test of the series will begin in Centurion on November 23. Bangladesh will then play three ODIs against South Africa from December 1 to 7, followed by a three-match T20I series from December 10 to 13.