Bangladesh have suffered another injury setback ahead of the second Test against South Africa, with senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of the match due to a groin injury. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday that the experienced batter will miss the contest, which is scheduled to begin on November 23 in Centurion.

Mushfiqur picked up the injury during the opening Test and complained of severe pain in his left groin. He underwent an MRI scan after the match, which revealed inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis.

The BCB medical team has advised him to take immediate rest and undergo rehabilitation to avoid aggravating the injury.

Mushfiqur Rahim Ruled Out Of Second Test Against South Africa

Bangladesh national team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Mushfiqur would not be available for the second Test following his medical assessment.

“Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match. Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan, and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis,” Khan said. “He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test,” he added.

Hasan Mahmud Also Ruled Out Of South Africa Tour

Mushfiqur is not the only Bangladesh player to suffer an injury setback. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has also been ruled out of the remaining tour due to a right elbow injury, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Mahmud will return home and miss the second Test as well as Bangladesh’s upcoming white-ball assignments in South Africa.