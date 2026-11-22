Live India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Scorecard: India will look to strengthen its position further on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand after taking a firm grip on the contest. Rishabh Pant, unbeaten on 55, will resume batting alongside nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj.

India ended Day 3 at 486/4, extending their lead to 118 runs after bowling New Zealand out for 368 in the first innings. Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar are next in line, and the hosts will hope to add more runs before their lower order comes out to bat. Click Here to Read detailed day 3 report