England opener Phil Salt endured a nightmare start to the first T20I against Australia, falling for a golden duck on the opening delivery of the innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. The right-handed batter became the first wicket of the match after Australia captain Mitchell Marsh completed a catch at mid-off off the bowling of Joel Davies.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the series opener. Marsh handed the new ball to left-arm spinner Davies, who immediately made an impact by dismissing one of England's most explosive batters.

Salt attempted to attack a flighted delivery but failed to get the required elevation, hitting it straight towards Marsh at mid-off. The Australian skipper juggled the ball before completing the catch, sending Salt back to the pavilion without scoring.

England were reduced to 0/1 after just one delivery, handing Australia the perfect start in the five-match T20I series.