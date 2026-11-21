India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently not part of the national selectors' plans, despite his impressive performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27.

A BCCI source has indicated that there is no place for the experienced batter in India's present white-ball combination, with even young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling to find regular opportunities.

“Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup,” a BCCI source told ANI.

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The source acknowledged Suryakumar's hard work and recent performances in domestic cricket but maintained that the team management currently does not see a place for him in the national side.

BCCI Source Explains Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not In India's Plans

Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was dropped from the T20I setup following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer was subsequently appointed as India's new captain.