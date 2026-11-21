- A BCCI source told ANI that Suryakumar is no longer part of the team's current selection plans.
- The Mumbai captain smashed an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls against Hyderabad.
- The source also pointed out that selectors have struggled to find a place for Jaiswal.
India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently not part of the national selectors' plans, despite his impressive performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27.
A BCCI source has indicated that there is no place for the experienced batter in India's present white-ball combination, with even young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling to find regular opportunities.
“Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup,” a BCCI source told ANI.
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The source acknowledged Suryakumar's hard work and recent performances in domestic cricket but maintained that the team management currently does not see a place for him in the national side.
BCCI Source Explains Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not In India's Plans
Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was dropped from the T20I setup following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer was subsequently appointed as India's new captain.
Despite his recent domestic performances, the 35-year-old appears to face a difficult path back into the national team. According to the BCCI source, India's current combination and the competition for places have made it difficult to accommodate him.
🔴BCCI HAS NO PLACE FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV IN TEAM INDIA 🤯 - Despite scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket, Suryakumar Yadav is currently not part of BCCI's selection plans. - A BCCI source stated that there is simply no place for Surya in the current Indian team. - Even Yashasvi Jaiswal is struggling to find a place in the white-ball setup.— Sam (@cricsam02) November 21, 2026
“Yes, he (Surya) is working hard and performing well in List A cricket. However, the question is where we can accommodate him in the current Indian team. At present, there simply isn't a place available. We haven't even been able to find a spot for a young player like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket, so where would Surya fit into the current combination? As things stand, we are not considering him for the team in the present scenario,” the source further added.
Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive Run In SMAT 2026-27
While his international future remains uncertain, Suryakumar has been in impressive form for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He began his campaign with an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries against Hyderabad on November 14. His innings featured six fours and five sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 285.71. He also reached his half-century in just 15 balls as Mumbai chased down the target of 173 to secure a seven-wicket victory.
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Suryakumar continued his aggressive approach against Gujarat, smashing 82 off 29 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes. His contribution helped Mumbai chase a target of 199 in just 15.4 overs, winning the contest by five wickets.
The Mumbai batter also made a quickfire contribution against Goa, scoring 25 off 12 deliveries with three sixes as his side registered an 18-run victory.
Despite his impressive performances in the domestic competition, the BCCI source's statements suggest that Suryakumar's immediate return to India's white-ball setup is not under consideration.