Live India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 cricket score: Washington Sundar provided India with a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway for 65 on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Rishabh Pant took a sharp catch behind the stumps to end Conway’s resistance and bring an end to a crucial partnership.

Sundar bowled a delivery outside off stump, and Conway moved forward to defend. However, the ball took a thick inside edge, hit his pad and popped up towards Pant. The Indian wicketkeeper reacted quickly, moving to his left to complete a good catch.

Washington Sundar gets the breakthrough! Devon Conway gets an inside edge onto the pads and Rishabh Pant does the rest with a fine catch. Live - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/7lP4poMpNr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026 Conway walked back after scoring 65 off 165 balls, including seven boundaries. His departure gives India another opening as they continue their push for victory on the final day. Daryl Mitchell has now joined Rachin Ravindra at the crease, with India needing seven more wickets to win the Test. NZ: 132/3 India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 preview Fans can expect an exciting finish to the first Test between India and New Zealand, with eight wickets standing between India and victory on Day 5 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The hosts will resume their second innings at 119/2, with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway at the crease. New Zealand still trail by 233 runs and have a tough task ahead to save the match.

Jasprit Bumrah-led India's pace attack will be eager to wrap up the New Zealand innings as quickly as possible. The visitors have been in control for most of the Test and will look to finish the job on the final day.

New Zealand Face Tough Challenge On Day 5 Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway will have the responsibility of leading New Zealand’s fightback. The pair shared a crucial stand towards the end of Day 4, but India will know that a couple of early wickets could put them firmly on course for victory.

The hosts will need a strong batting effort to survive the final day, while India’s bowlers will look to make the most of the opportunity. India Post Record-Breaking First-Innings Total New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in their first innings after being asked to bat first. India responded in remarkable fashion, piling up 720/9 before declaring their innings. The total was India’s highest-ever Test innings score in New Zealand, putting the visitors in a commanding position. With an overall lead of 233 runs and eight wickets still to take, India will start Day 5 as favourites to win the contest.

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