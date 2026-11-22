Defending champions India continued their excellent run of form at the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, registering a commanding 7-0 victory over Thailand to make it three wins in three matches on Sunday. The Indian women's hockey team dominated from start to finish, with Deepika scoring a hat-trick and Navneet Kaur registering a brace. Mumtaz Khan and Sunelita Toppo also got on the scoresheet as India maintained their perfect record in the tournament.

Having previously defeated Malaysia 4-1 and South Korea 2-1, India have now secured three consecutive victories and strengthened their position in the round-robin stage. ALSO READ: India Men's Hockey Hold New Zealand To 2-2 Draw, Clinch Century Of Sporting Unity Series In Style India Race To Four-Goal Half-Time Lead India made an immediate impact, with Navneet Kaur opening the scoring in the fourth minute after converting a penalty stroke. THREE WINS IN THREE! INDIA KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING! 🇮🇳🔥 The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registers a dominant 7-0 victory over Thailand to make it a hat-trick of wins in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! 💪🏑 The title defence is gathering pace! 🏆 Next Up: China on Tuesday, November 24 👀 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 22, 2026 Deepika doubled India's advantage in the 10th minute before scoring again just a minute later to put the hosts firmly in control at 3-0. Thailand struggled to contain India's attacking pressure as the defending champions continued creating opportunities. Mumtaz Khan added to the scoreline in the 28th minute, finding the back of the net to give India a commanding 4-0 lead at half-time.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lionel Messi Throws Ball At Opponent's Face, Escapes Red Card In Inter Miami's 3-0 Defeat Deepika Completes Hat-Trick As India Seal Rout India continued their attacking momentum after the restart, with Sunelita Toppo scoring the fifth goal in the 32nd minute to extend the advantage. Deepika completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute, producing another clinical finish to cap off an outstanding individual performance. Navneet Kaur then scored her second goal of the match from a penalty stroke moments later, completing India's 7-0 demolition of Thailand. The defending champions will next face China on Tuesday, November 24, in what promises to be a crucial encounter as they continue their pursuit of another Women's Asian Champions Trophy title.