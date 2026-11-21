India will face South Korea in their second match of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Saturday, November 21, as the defending champions look to continue their winning start in Bhopal. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

India began their title defence with a 4-1 comeback victory over Malaysia , while Korea suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Japan in their opening match. Both teams will be aiming to secure valuable points as the round-robin stage progresses.

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Where To Watch India vs Korea Live?

Hockey fans in India can watch the India vs South Korea match live on Star Sports 2. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

The match will be played in Bhopal, with the Indian team aiming to make the most of home support as they look to defend their continental crown.

India vs Korea: Team News And Form

India came from behind to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in their tournament opener. Mumtaz Khan, Salima Tete, debutant Puja Sahoo and Lalremsiami scored for the hosts after Malaysia took an early lead.

BUILDING ON A WINNING START! 🇮🇳🔥 Fresh from a commanding 4-1 victory over Malaysia, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is ready to take on Korea in their second match of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! 💪🏑 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs Korea 🇰🇷 🗓️ Saturday, November 21 ⏰ 7 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLp8h (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia @MP_MyGov @asia_hockey @DSYWMP @MP_DSYW @sports_odisha @sports_odisha @MohanMOdisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 21, 2026

South Korea, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after losing 0-1 to Japan. The Koreans will need a stronger attacking display against an Indian side that demonstrated its ability to recover from setbacks in the opening match.

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